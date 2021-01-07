 PGT Innovations to Acquire 75% Ownership Stake in Eco Window Systems

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in premium windows and doors, including impact-resistant products and products designed to unify indoor/outdoor living spaces, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 75% ownership stake in Eco Window Systems and its related companies (collectively, “Eco”) for a purchase price of $108 million, subject to closing adjustments. Eco is a leading manufacturer and installer of aluminum, impact-resistant windows and doors serving the South Florida region.

“The addition of Eco to our corporate family is expected to accomplish several objectives within our strategic framework for profitable growth,” said Jeff Jackson, President and Chief Executive Officer of PGT Innovations. “This transaction results in vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities, which strengthens our supply chain for glass and is expected to enable faster production. Further, we will have access to an additional portfolio of aluminum impact resistant products that we believe will enhance our presence in the multifamily and commercial channels. In addition, we will gain relationships with new dealers whom we do not currently serve.”