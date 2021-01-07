Marizyme, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase 2021 During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Biotech Showcase Digital, BIO @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM), a publicly traded global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia-reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant, and other surgical indications, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of its Board of Directors Dr. Neil J. Campbell will participate in Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM being held January 11-15, 2021.

During BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase Digital, Dr. Campbell will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss Marizyme's pipeline of therapies that address urgent needs related to higher mortality and costs in the acute care space. The company's flagship product, DuraGraft, an intra-operative vascular graft storage solution that inhibits endothelial damage, leads to improved clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure in bypass surgery. DuraGraft is approved for use in the EU and several Asian countries but is not yet approved for use in the U.S. Marizyme is also focused on the development and marketing of products based on its clinically tested and previously patented protease-based therapeutic Krillase platform.

About CABG and DuraGraft.

When patients with heart disease undergo CABG surgery, free vein or arterial grafts harvested from the leg, arm or chest are frequently used to bypass occluded coronary arteries; about 90% of CABG surgeries use at least one free vein graft. In most cases, in the time between harvesting and bypass grafting, the free graft is stored in saline or autologous blood which do not protect the graft from ischemic injury thereby increasing the risk of ischemia-reperfusion injury and graft disease and ultimate failure leading to post-CABG myocardial infarction and the need for repeat revascularization procedure.