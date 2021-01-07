 

Marizyme, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase 2021 During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Biotech Showcase Digital, BIO @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 13:33  |  57   |   |   

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM), a publicly traded global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia-reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant, and other surgical indications, announced today its Chief Executive Officer, President and Member of its Board of Directors Dr. Neil J. Campbell will participate in Biotech Showcase Digital and BIO @ JPM being held January 11-15, 2021.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO @ JPM
 Date:   January 11-15, 2021
Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm/registration

Event: Biotech Showcase Digital
Date:   January 11-15, 2021
Registration: https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/registration-options/

During BIO @ JPM and Biotech Showcase Digital, Dr. Campbell will host virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies to discuss Marizyme's pipeline of therapies that address urgent needs related to higher mortality and costs in the acute care space. The company's flagship product, DuraGraft, an intra-operative vascular graft storage solution that inhibits endothelial damage, leads to improved clinical outcomes by reducing the incidence of complications associated with vein graft failure in bypass surgery. DuraGraft is approved for use in the EU and several Asian countries but is not yet approved for use in the U.S. Marizyme is also focused on the development and marketing of products based on its clinically tested and previously patented protease-based therapeutic Krillase platform.

About CABG and DuraGraft.
 When patients with heart disease undergo CABG surgery, free vein or arterial grafts harvested from the leg, arm or chest are frequently used to bypass occluded coronary arteries; about 90% of CABG surgeries use at least one free vein graft. In most cases, in the time between harvesting and bypass grafting, the free graft is stored in saline or autologous blood which do not protect the graft from ischemic injury thereby increasing the risk of ischemia-reperfusion injury and graft disease and ultimate failure leading to post-CABG myocardial infarction and the need for repeat revascularization procedure.

Seite 1 von 3
Marizyme Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marizyme, Inc. to Present at Biotech Showcase 2021 During the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Biotech Showcase Digital, BIO @ JPM During "J.P. Morgan Week 2021" JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Marizyme, Inc. (OTCQB:MRZM), a publicly traded global biotechnology company developing products to reduce the burden of ischemia-reperfusion injury in tissue grafting, organ transplant, and other surgical …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change
IBM Appoints Martin Schroeter as CEO of "NewCo" Independent Managed Infrastructure Services ...
UNION therapeutics A/S receives FDA approval for IND of oral next generation PDE4-inhibitor ...
London Impact Ventures announces $2M seed funding round in virtual food hall, Kitchen Ventures
Bolivia has registered Sputnik V vaccine based on Russian clinical trial data
ShePower Sport continues global webinar series on Critical Issues in Women's Sport
Veoneer estimates full year 2020 total order book and new order intake
Winhealth Pharma and TWiB Enter into Strategic Licensing Partnership on AC-203
Panini America Signs Soccer Icon David Beckham To Exclusive Autograph And Memorabilia Deal
Turbine Raises EUR 5.7M to Advance Simulation-first Oncology Pipeline
Titel
CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Cristal Therapeutics and Intravacc Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Novel Vaccine ...
Advanced Cybersecurity Solutions are Needed as Workforce Dynamics Change
Newest LG CordZero ThinQ Vac With New Charging Station Delivers Hassle-Free Cleaning Experience
Nanoform sets a new near-term business target for 2021
Titel
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods