Kopin Corporation Enters Agreement with Jade Bird Display for 2K x 2K Monochrome LED Microdisplay Development

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading developer and provider of high-resolution microdisplays and display subassemblies for defense, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, announced today it has signed a multi-year agreement with Jade Bird Display, to develop superbright monochrome LED microdisplays. Jade Bird Display, based in Shanghai, China, is a leader in microLED displays. Under the collaboration, Jade Bird Display will provide the LED wafers and the hybrid bonding service on Kopin-designed and supplied Si backplane wafers for monolithic 2K x 2K LED microdisplays (2048 x 2048 resolution in about 1” diagonal size).

Kopin is a leader in microdisplays including OLED (organic light emitting diode) displays, liquid crystal displays (LCD), and Ferroelectric liquid crystal on Silicon (LCOS) displays. Kopin also pioneered and has early patents (US 5,300,788, 5,453,405, 6,403,985) on LED microdisplay technologies. LED microdisplays have the potential for superhigh brightness and low power consumption, which can make them ideal for many applications including see-through augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) applications.

“We are very pleased to collaborate with Kopin who is a longtime leader in microdisplay technology and products,” said Dr. Qiming Li, CEO & founder of Jade Bird Display. “We were one of the first manufacturers to bring our superhigh brightness monochrome microLED microdisplays to market and this year we have launched a range of microLED microdisplays for a variety of applications available to all OEMs. We are excited to further develop our technologies to meet Kopin’s needs. Kopin and Jade Bird Display have complementary capabilities and we look forward to a strong partnership with Kopin.”

“We are very excited about our collaboration with Jade Bird Display who has demonstrated leading technology and production capabilities in LED microdisplays,” said Dr. John C.C. Fan, CEO and founder of Kopin Corporation. “We believe high-resolution monochrome LED microdisplays with brightness up to 4 million nits would create new interesting applications for microdisplays, and would satisfy our customer’s needs for various applications. The LED microdisplay products from this partnership will complement our growing microdisplay portfolio and open new market opportunities.”