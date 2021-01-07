Navidea Biopharmaceuticals to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference On January 14, 2021

The Company will be represented at the conference by Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer, and Joel Kaufman, Chief Business Officer. A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website ( www.navidea.com ). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

Event: 2021 ICR Conference

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. EST

Location: Virtual Conference

About Navidea

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. Navidea is developing multiple precision-targeted products based on its Manocept platform to enhance patient care by identifying the sites and pathways of disease and enable better diagnostic accuracy, clinical decision-making, and targeted treatment. Navidea’s Manocept platform is predicated on the ability to specifically target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. The Manocept platform serves as the molecular backbone of Tc99m tilmanocept, the first product developed and commercialized by Navidea based on the platform. Navidea’s strategy is to deliver superior growth and shareholder return by bringing to market novel products and advancing the Company’s pipeline through global partnering and commercialization efforts. For more information, please visit www.navidea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, any of which could turn out to be incorrect. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005255/en/