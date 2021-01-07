 

Dog the Bounty Hunter New Website Launches Selling CBD Infused Products Provided by CBD Global Sciences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 13:30  |  40   |   |   

Denver, CO , Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt:GS3), “CBD Global” or the “Company”), today announced the launch of the new CBD product line “Dog Unleashed CBD” and new website www.dogunleashedcbd.com.

Dog the Bounty Hunter and CBD Global Sciences have partnered to create a new CBD brand called ‘Dog Unleashed CBD’ which has been rolled out with a robust line of CBD products aimed at addressing multiple ailments in the human body with a holistic approach.  Initial sales of Dog Unleashed CBD can be found at www.dogunleashedcbd.com, an internet sales platform.  The product launch is timed to coincide with his reality TV docudrama Dog Unleashed, that is airing on a subscription-based app and will be streaming online.  

The initial product line will offer 12 different SKUs focused on multi-flavored tinctures offered in three different strengths 1000MG, 2000MG and 3500MG.  In addition to the tincture products, Dog will offer both lotions and salves and all 12 SKUs are infused with a full spectrum CBD oil that is lab tested for quality and accuracy.  All products meet established state and federal requirements of no more than 0.3% delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol and can be sold in all 50 states.  The Company will expand the product offerings over the next two quarters in 2021 which will include CBD infused confectionary products and a hydration line to include multi flavored energy drinks.  In addition to web-based sales Dog Unleashed CBD will be distributed in conjunction with New Age Beverage into its distribution channel that boasts over 5,000 stores serviced today.

Dog the Bounty Hunter (Duane Chapman) has begun enlisting from his 6,000,000+ followers on multiple social media platforms to sign up for the airing of his new season.  

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman stated, “I can’t tell you how grateful I am to have the opportunity to bring these products to the market and look forward to a collaborative partnership with CBD Global Sciences.  This product line is something that I have found to relieve my pain and stress and the fact that it is grown in a field, not made in a lab, is very important to me.”

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared “I am very excited to have the opportunity to work with Dog and Francie on this CBD project.  Over the past year I have seen Dog in action, and I can assure you he truly cares about his fans and wants to help people feel better with a natural solution like CBD.”

