Pacira Reports Record Revenue for 2020 of $429.6 Million

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, today reported preliminary unaudited net revenue of $429.6 million for 2020, a 2.0% increase compared with net revenue of $421.0 million reported for 2019. The company’s total revenues include net product sales of EXPAREL and iovera°, which were $125.3 million and $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $46.5 million and $0.6 million for the month of December 2020, respectively. EXPAREL average daily sales were 112 percent, 103 percent, and 111 percent of the prior year for the months of October, November, and December, respectively.