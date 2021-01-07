 

Pacira Reports Record Revenue for 2020 of $429.6 Million

-- EXPAREL average daily sales at 109% of the prior year for the fourth quarter and 111% of the prior year for the month of December --

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the leading provider of innovative non-opioid pain management options, today reported preliminary unaudited net revenue of $429.6 million for 2020, a 2.0% increase compared with net revenue of $421.0 million reported for 2019. The company’s total revenues include net product sales of EXPAREL and iovera°, which were $125.3 million and $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and $46.5 million and $0.6 million for the month of December 2020, respectively. EXPAREL average daily sales were 112 percent, 103 percent, and 111 percent of the prior year for the months of October, November, and December, respectively.

“We are pleased with the solid performance EXPAREL delivered in 2020, with the fourth quarter and full-year 2020 posting record product sales despite ongoing pandemic-related challenges. EXPAREL weekly sales growth continues to outperform the elective surgery market, which we attribute to its critical role in reducing or eliminating the need for opioids and enabling the shift of complex surgical procedures to the 23-hour stay environment. EXPAREL utilization also continues to grow in non-elective procedures, such as cesarean section, oncology, and cardiothoracic surgeries. As we look forward to 2021, the deployment of COVID-19 vaccinations should further support the recovery of elective surgery volumes. EXPAREL remains well positioned for more robust growth as it plays a critical role in revolutionizing the practice of regional anesthesia and enables the ongoing migration of procedures to the ambulatory setting.” said Dave Stack, chairman and chief executive officer of Pacira BioSciences.

2020 Full Year & Fourth Quarter Revenue Highlights

  • Fourth quarter net product sales of EXPAREL/bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension were $127.3 million in 2020, compared to $118.6 million in 2019.
  • Fourth quarter EXPAREL net product sales were $125.3 million in 2020, compared to $116.9 million in 2019. Sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to a third-party licensee for use in veterinary practice were $2.0 million in 2020, compared to $1.7 million in 2019.
  • Full-year EXPAREL net product sales were $413.3 million in 2020, compared to $407.9 million in 2019. Sales of bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension to a third-party licensee for use in veterinary practice were $4.5 million in 2020, compared to $3.2 million in 2019.
  • Full-year iovera° net product sales were $8.8 million in 2020, compared to $7.9 million in 2019. Pacira began recognizing sales of iovera° in April 2019 after completing its acquisition of MyoScience, Inc., a privately held medical technology company.
  • Fourth quarter royalty revenue was $1.2 million and full-year was $3.0 million in 2020; compared to $0.6 million and $2.1 million in 2019, respectively.
Disclaimer

Pacira Reports Record Revenue for 2020 of $429.6 Million - EXPAREL average daily sales at 109% of the prior year for the fourth quarter and 111% of the prior year for the month of December - PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the leading provider …

