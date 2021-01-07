Oklahoma Kicks Off Use of Rekor’s Vehicle Recognition Technology to Power Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Program

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc., (NASDAQ: REKR) (“Rekor”) (the “Company”) a Maryland-based company providing real-time roadway intelligence through AI-driven decisions, today announced that the State of Oklahoma has integrated the Company’s Rekor One platform across relevant state systems to provide vehicle information associated with uninsured motorists as part of the state’s Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion (UVED) Program , which is operated by the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council.

Oklahoma’s UVED Program uses Rekor's vehicle recognition technology to leverage existing state resources to ensure that all drivers have at least the minimum required amount of liability insurance, ultimately leading to safer roadways. The platform allows for real-time detection of non-compliant vehicles and instant data consolidation into a regularly updating insurance system connected to the state’s enforcement and intervention programs. Rekor will assist Oklahoma drivers by providing a one-stop web portal for uninsured motorists to easily find non-standard and standard insurance for their vehicle.

“Since its launch in 2018, the goal of the UVED Program has always been to help Oklahomans, both by increasing compliance and by facilitating access to fair and affordable auto insurance for all,” said Amanda Arnall Couch, Program Director. “Nationwide studies have estimated that up to 26 percent of vehicles traveling on Oklahoma roads are uninsured, a situation that leaves all motorists at risk. Through innovative, focused, and customized solutions, Rekor has addressed the systemic challenges that plagued UVED for two years and has managed to make this program an operational and functioning reality in less than two months.”

Rekor’s technology will assist the State of Oklahoma in identifying uninsured vehicles on the road, and once identified, the enforcement division will issue a “Notice to Respond,'' encouraging a vehicle owner to get insurance and comply with the law. Otherwise, uninsured motorists cited on the road by police officers can face stiff penalties, including fines, imprisonment, license plate confiscation and/or reinstatement fees.