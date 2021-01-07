Crown Point Energy and Centaurus Energy enter into Term Sheet and propose to merge in a stock-based business combination to Create an Operationally Diversified, Financially Strong, Argentina-focused oil and gas production Company

Highlights



Complementary, Scalable Oil Production Businesses Strengthen Combined Position in Argentina

Access to funding for upcoming Vaca Muerta oil production development in Coiron Amargo Sur Este

Expert management with international experience and deep local ties

Operational Efficiencies to Generate Cost Synergies

Transaction Closing expected early Q2 2021



CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Point Energy Inc. (“Crown Point”) (TSXV: CWV), a Calgary-based oil and gas company with Argentine upstream conventional oil and gas assets, and Centaurus Energy Inc. (“Centaurus”) (TSXV: CTA and OTCQB: CTARF), an independent, Canadian company focused on Argentine upstream oil and gas conventional and unconventional operations, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a non-binding term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) in which they propose to combine their businesses (the “Proposed Transaction”) and create an operationally diversified, financially strong, Argentina-focused oil and gas, exploration and production company (the “Combined Company”). It is currently intended that the Proposed Transaction be a 60/40 combination in favour of Crown Point, subject to adjustment following due diligence.

The Combined Company would possess multiple conventional oil-producing assets, a marquee, in-production Vaca Muerta shale oil asset (Coiron Amargo Sur Este) and high-quality exploratory assets. The Proposed Transaction would bring together deeply connected and experienced industry, leadership and financial professionals inside Argentina and in North America with access to debt funding for upcoming development of Coiron Amargo Sur Este. The Combined Company would also benefit from operational efficiencies that are expected to lead to cost synergies.

In connection with the Proposed Transaction, the leadership of the Combined Company would seek a local, Argentina-listing of the Combined Company’s common shares.

The signing of the Term Sheet has been unanimously approved by Crown Point’s and Centaurus’ board of directors.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including the satisfactory completion of due diligence by both parties, the negotiation of a mutually satisfactory arrangement agreement, and the receipt of shareholder, TSX Venture Exchange and court approval. If the Proposed Transaction proceeds, it would be expected to close early in the second quarter of 2021. Further details regarding the Proposed Transaction will be provided if and when the conditions contained in the Term Sheet are satisfied and a definitive arrangement agreement is executed by the parties.