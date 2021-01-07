 

MercadoLibre Announces Repurchase of $440 Million of its Convertible Senior Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 13:45  |  48   |   |   

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) today announced that it has entered into privately negotiated transactions to repurchase approximately $440 million principal amount of its outstanding 2.00% convertible senior notes due 2028.  The closing of those transactions, which is anticipated to occur over a period ending on January 26, 2021, is conditioned upon the pricing of MercadoLibre’s previously announced offering for cash of guaranteed senior notes. Following such closing, approximately $440 million principal amount of the convertible notes will remain outstanding.

The aggregate repurchase price payable by MercadoLibre will be based  in part on the volume-weighted average price of MercadoLibre common stock during a price determination period following execution of the repurchase agreements. Calculated on the basis of the closing price of MercadoLibre’s common stock on January 6, 2021, the aggregate purchase price payable would have been approximately $1,589.2 million (though the actual price ultimately paid will depend on prevailing prices for MercadoLibre common stock during the pricing period and may be higher or lower). MercadoLibre anticipates that holders of the outstanding convertible notes that it is repurchasing will unwind their related hedge positions by buying MercadoLibre common stock during the price determination period. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of MercadoLibre's common stock during that period.

MercadoLibre has previously entered into capped call transactions with certain financial institutions in connection with the convertible notes. All of these transactions are expected to remain in effect notwithstanding the retirement of the repurchased convertible notes.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or purchase, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities.

About MercadoLibre, Inc.

Founded in 1999, MercadoLibre is the largest online commerce ecosystem in Latin America, serving as an integrated regional platform and as a provider of the necessary online and technology-based tools that allow businesses and individuals to trade products and services in the region. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform (including online classifieds for motor vehicles, services and real estate), which allows users to buy and sell in most of Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements herein regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. that are not historical or current facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements convey MercadoLibre, Inc.’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements regarding MercadoLibre, Inc. involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause MercadoLibre, Inc.’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in the “Risk Factors,” “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” sections of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as amended by our Post-Effective Amendment No. 1 to Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on December 23, 2020, and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, and any of MercadoLibre, Inc.’s other applicable filings with the SEC. Unless required by law, MercadoLibre, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date hereof.

CONTACT:   MercadoLibre, Inc.
     
    Investor Relations
     
    investor@mercadolibre.com
     
    http://investor.mercadolibre.com

MercadoLibre Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MercadoLibre Announces Repurchase of $440 Million of its Convertible Senior Notes BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MercadoLibre, Inc. (Nasdaq: MELI) today announced that it has entered into privately negotiated transactions to repurchase approximately $440 million principal amount of its outstanding …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
Standard Uranium Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Announces Grant of Stock Options
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:10 Uhr
Trendfolger Proffe: Die Welt ist im Umbruch - deswegen profitieren Mercadolibre und United Rental
04.01.21
MercadoLibre, Inc. Announces Inaugural Debt Offering
24.12.20
Thomas Rappold im Interview: Papst der Platform Economy: "Facebooks Libra Wachruf für pomadige Zentralbanker" - Megatrends 2021
21.12.20
Die Mercadolibre-Aktie steigt 150 % in 2020: Potenzial als Reich-Macher verspielt?
20.12.20
Deutsche Euroshop vs. Mercadolibre: In diese Akie würde ich jetzt 2.500 Euro investieren!
17.12.20
Börsencrash: 3 Aktien, die trotzdem neue Allzeithochs erreichen könnten!
15.12.20
Im Schatten von Amazon: Lockdown befeuert Weihnachtsrallye der Geheimtipps: Oder kennen Sie Carvana oder Mercado Libre?
13.12.20
Mercadolibre-Aktie: 3 Dinge, die ich aus 2020 mitnehme!
09.12.20
Exklusiv-Interview: Papst der Plattform-Wirtschaft Thomas Rappold über Buffett, seinen Top-Tenbagger und ein neues Investment-Baby

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.11.20
666
Mercadolibre, Inc.