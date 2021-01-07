Leonovus Hyper-Secure Smart Data Management Provides Patented Data-Centric Protection for New Government Department

OTTAWA, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leonovus Inc., ("Leonovus" the "Company") (TSXV: LTV) and the technology world is responding to the unprecedented state-sponsored cyberattacks (the SolarWinds hack) against the United States government and Microsoft. The SolarWinds hack reminds us that the cyberthreat landscape is becoming even more pervasive and dangerous. The variety of bad actors and the reasons behind their activities have grown. In parallel, the technologies they employ and their resources to bear in these cyber assaults have also become more extensive and impactful. Leonovus software is part of the solution to protect enterprises from these hacks.



Leonovus is pleased to report that a third major department in the Canadian Federal Government installed the Company's hyper-secure smart data management solution in late December for testing and evaluation in Q1 2021. Because of the SolarWinds hack, the COVID-19 crises, and our funding from Innovation Canada (previously referred to as the BCIP program), there is an accelerated requirement to complete the testing by the middle of March 2021. Testing in the first two of the departments began in 2019/2020, and our hyper-secure smart data management solution has met or exceeded all requirements.

"Our data security philosophy has always assumed that all network, application, and physical security measures will fail. This assumption led our engineering team to build our patented data-centric security architecture. Our philosophy is that, like the SolarWinds hack, the bad guys will get in. Leonovus tries to make sure they get nothing. Enterprise cloud-based data lakes, or hybrids, need powerful integration and data management tools underpinned by a hyper-secure data-centric architecture," said Michael Gaffney, Chair and CEO.

The Company wishes to correct our news release of January 4, 2021. Following the closing of our recently completed private placement, $1,579,690 was raised on the issuance of 5,137,203 units, not $1,578,457 on issuance of 5,133,193 units.

