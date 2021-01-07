 

Aura Minerals Announces Record High Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Production Results

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA) (B3: AURA33) (“Aura” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the preliminary production results for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Aura reached record high quarterly production with 68,964 gold equivalent ounces (“GEO”) during the fourth quarter of 2020.  This compares to production of 53,386 GEO1 in the same period of 2019.

Rodrigo Barbosa, the Company’s President and CEO noted, “We are pleased to share with the market that our strategic plan continues to deliver the growth we have promised.  The fourth quarter yielded a 20% production growth compared to the third quarter and there still much more work planned for continued improvement. For the year end, despite the negative impact of the pandemic on our operations in the first semester, Aura reached over 200,000 gold equivalent ounces during the year, a +15% increase compared with 2019.  We look forward to an even better year ahead for 2021.”

Preliminary GEO production volume for the three months ended December 31, 2020, when compared to the previous quarter and the same period of 2019 were recorded by each operating mine as follows:

  For the three
 months ended
December 31, 2020 		For the three
 months ended
September 30, 2020 		For the three
 months ended
December 31, 2019 		% change
vs. Q3
2020 		% change
vs. Q4
2019
Ounces produced (GEO1)          
   San Andres 18,768 18,802 18,729 0 % 0%
   EPP Mines2 26,332 19,484 14,704 +35 % +79%
   Aranzazu3 19,073 17,909 19.953 +6 % (4%)
   Gold Road4 4,791 1,530 N/A 213 % N/A
Total GEO produced - current prices 68,964 57,725 53,386 +19 % +29%

________________________

16.12.20
Aura Announces Commercial Production at Gold Road