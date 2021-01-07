Athira Pharma to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration, today announced that Leen Kawas, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview and pipeline update at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Conference, being held virtually, on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation and question and answer session that follows will be available on the Investors section of Athira’s website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations . An archived replay will be available for approximately 90-days following the presentation.