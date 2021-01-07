Aquestive Therapeutics Provides Business Update

Resubmitted revised dosing regimen for Libervant to FDA in December 2020, as committed

Multiple clinical trials demonstrate that AQST-108 can consistently deliver epinephrine

WARREN, N.J., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing differentiated products that address patients' unmet needs and solve therapeutic problems, today provided an update on recent developments in its business.

“Given the progress on Libervant and AQST-108, 2021 will be an exciting and important year in the continued growth of Aquestive and for the execution of our corporate, clinical and commercial strategy,” said Keith J. Kendall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aquestive. “As we look ahead to 2021, our focus will be on the advancement of Libervant and epinephrine through our regulatory and development pipeline, as well as growing our commercial sales of Sympazan and continuing to manufacture Suboxone and other licensed products from our film manufacturing capabilities.”