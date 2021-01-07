nCino to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:



23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Presentation: Wednesday, January 13, at 3:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.