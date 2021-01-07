 

InflaRx to Present at Upcoming Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

JENA, Germany, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InflaRx N.V. (Nasdaq: IFRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing anti-inflammatory therapeutics by targeting the complement system, will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference being held January 11-14, 2021.

Prof. Niels C. Riedemann, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of InflaRx, will give a corporate presentation on Thursday, January 14th at 7:30 am EST (1:30 pm CET). A live audio webcast of the presentation will be provided on the InflaRx website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A webcast replay will be archived for approximately 30 days.

Also, an on-demand webcast of a corporate presentation from the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference will be available starting Monday, January 11th at 6:00 am EST (12:00 pm CET) on the InflaRx website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations.

About InflaRx N.V.:
InflaRx (Nasdaq: IFRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA. For further information please visit www.inflarx.com.

Contacts:

InflaRx N.V.

Jordan Zwick – Chief Strategy Officer
Email: jordan.zwick@inflarx.de
Tel: +1 917-338-6523

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Laurie Doyle, Andreas Jungfer
Email: inflarx@mc-services.eu
Europe: +49 89-210 2280
US: +1-339-832-0752

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places throughout this release and may include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current expectations concerning, among other things, our ongoing and planned pre-clinical development and clinical trials; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company; the timing and our ability to commence and conduct clinical trials; potential results from current or potential future collaborations; our ability to make regulatory filings, obtain positive guidance from regulators, and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; our intellectual property position; our ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding clinical trial data; our results of operations, cash needs, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and strategies; the industry in which we operate; the trends that may affect the industry or us and the risks, uncertainties and other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in InflaRx’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, except as required by law.


Disclaimer

