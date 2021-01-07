Field Trip Health Ltd. Announces Participation in a MAPS-sponsored Multi-Site Study of MDMA-Assisted Therapy to Treat Eating Disorders

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Field Trip Health Ltd. (CSE: FTRP) (OTCBB: FTRPF) ("Field Trip"), a leader in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies, is pleased to announce it has, subject to completion of a final site inspection, been selected as a trial location for a MAPS-sponsored study on the safety, feasibility and preliminary outcomes of MDMA-assisted therapy to treat eating disorders (the “ Eating Disorder Study ”), including Anorexia Nervosa.

The MAPS-sponsored multi-site study will be the first of its kind assessing the viability of MDMA-assisted therapy to treat eating disorders, including Anorexia Nervosa and Binge Eating Disorder.

Anorexia Nervosa is a mental health condition and eating disorder characterized by low weight, food restriction, fear of gaining weight and a strong desire to be thin. Anorexia is also the most deadly mental illness, with a higher mortality (death) rate than any other mental illness, leading to potential cardiac complications, heart, kidney and liver failure, bone loss, anemia and suicide.

Subject to the site inspection, Field Trip’s Toronto location will be used as the trial site for the Health Canada-approved Anorexia Nervosa arm of the Eating Disorder Study. Field Trip’s Canadian Medical Director, Dr. Michael Verbora, will act as the Qualified Investigator and Site Physician for this site. During the Anorexia arm of the Study, Field Trip will be hosting MAPS-trained therapists who will be providing MDMA-assisted therapy to an initial cohort of individuals suffering from Anorexia Nervosa, and collecting safety, feasibility and preliminary outcome data.

In December, MAPS announced partial results of its first Phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing the safety and efficacy of MDMA-assisted therapy for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). According to MAPS, the study generated statistically significant results demonstrating that MDMA-assisted therapy may be an effective treatment for PTSD resulting from various types of trauma, including trauma occurring in childhood and in patients with dissociative subtype of PTSD, pending assessment by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Further, no unexpected or serious safety signals emerged during the course of the trial.