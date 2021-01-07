 

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.01.2021, 13:49  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

07.01.2021 / 13:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07-January-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021)

Stuttgart, Germany, 07 January 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 5D BIM Big Data technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a Phase-II-contract.

The client is one of the largest road construction authorities in Germany and is responsible for the maintenance of public roads, paths and squares as well as engineering structures with around 270 employees. This includes almost 480 bridges, tunnels and trough structures as well as structures for noise protection, retaining structures and traffic sign bridges.

Erik von Stebut, managing director of RIB in Germany: "Of course, we are always pleased about new customers. But we are also particularly proud when we can further expand and advance digitalisation with our existing customers. The change from an existing RIB installation to iTWO shows that RIB customers stand behind us, our products and our corporate strategy. We thank them for the trust they have placed in us and are convinced that our iTWO will provide the best possible support for the road construction authority in its task of ensuring a safe and modern infrastructure".

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering and becomes the pioneer in construction innovation, exploring and bringing in new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


07.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159125

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1159125  07.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159125&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021) DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 01 / 2021) 07.01.2021 / 13:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 07-January-2021 RIB Software SE …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero beschließt Barkapitalerhöhung im Rahmen eines beschleunigten ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys ernennt Sung Lee zum Chief Financial Officer
Savills Immobilien Beratungs-GmbH: Wohninvestmentmarkt Deutschland 2020
DGAP-News: B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Die BRAIN-Gruppe kauft Biosun ...
DGAP-News: 1.5 Billion Euro Tourism Investment in Spain by a Turkish Investor
DGAP-Adhoc: PAION AG: HANA PHARM RECEIVES MARKET APPROVAL FOR REMIMAZOLAM (BYFAVO) IN GENERAL ANESTHESIA IN ...
DGAP-News: CureVac : CureVac und Bayer arbeiten gemeinsam an COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten CVnCoV
DGAP-Adhoc: Delivery Hero SE: Delivery Hero SE platziert neue Aktien aus einer Barkapitalerhöhung mit einem ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data übernimmt grünen Rechenzentrumsstandort in Nordschweden
Leipold Rechtsanwaltskanzlei: Sicherstellung von Vermögen des Wirecard Vorstands Dr. M. Braun für geschädigte Anleger
Titel
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Autorennsport-Unternehmers George ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWING THE END OF THE BREXIT TRANSITION ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap nutzt das kalifornische Standardinfrastrukturprogramm für ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:50 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 01 / 2021) (deutsch)
13:49 Uhr
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) unterzeichnet einen Phase-II-Auftrag (Nr. 01 / 2021)
05.01.21
NEMETSCHEK IM FOKUS: Bleibt Corona für den Bausoftwarespezialisten glimpflich?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:19 Uhr
1.890
Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar