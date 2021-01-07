 

DGAP-News TRADE REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN FRANCE AS THE NEXT STEP IN ITS EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS

TRADE REPUBLIC BANK LAUNCHES ITS INNOVATIVE MOBILE-FIRST TRADING SERVICES IN FRANCE AS THE NEXT STEP IN ITS EUROPEAN EXPANSION PLANS

- The German neo-broker Trade Republic is on a mission to democratize savings and investment in capital markets with its award-winning, user-friendly app

- Trade Republic's expansion into France comes just months after its successful launch in Austria

- French residents can now join a waiting list to be among the first to access the services of Trade Republic and open a trading account with the same benefits offered to other Trade Republic adopters: no minimum deposit, no commissions and best-in-class services

Berlin, January 7th, 2021 - Trade Republic Bank today announces the launch of its revolutionary mobile-first commission-free trading platform in France, as part of its 2021 European expansion plan. The neo-broker allows retail customers to trade French and global stocks on its award-winning smartphone app, suitable for beginners and experienced traders alike. French customers who join the waiting list from today will be able to open an account simply, in less than eight minutes, without a minimum deposit or being charged any commission by Trade Republic.

Founded in 2015, Trade Republic combines modern technology with the security and reliability of a German bank. As a German banking institution, Trade Republic is supervised by the German Bundesbank and BaFin (Federal Financial Supervisory Authority). The company has built its innovative trading and banking infrastructure over the past five years and relies on well-known partners such as HSBC to provide services at the highest standards.

"Our vision is to offer everyone in Europe the opportunity to trade, invest and save in global capital markets", says Christian Hecker, Co-Founder of Trade Republic. "By using modern technology, we free investors from high costs and empower them to invest their money with our intuitive smartphone app securely, easily and conveniently. So far, French customers have had to choose between a trusted, traditional broker which is costly and complicated to use, and a modern trading app with decent user interface but limited investment offering. Trade Republic is resolving this issue and offers a safe and transparent service with a top-notch user experience."

