MSCI Schedules Earnings Call to Review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today it will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021. A copy of the earnings release, as well as an earnings presentation and a quarterly update, will be made available on MSCI's Investor Relations homepage.

MSCI's senior management will review the fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. To listen to the live event, visit the events and presentations section of MSCI's Investor Relations homepage, https://ir.msci.com/events-and-presentations, or dial 1-877-376-9931 conference ID: 6308417 within the United States. International callers may dial 1-720-405-2251 conference ID: 6308417. The teleconference will also be webcast with an accompanying slide presentation which can be accessed through MSCI's Investor Relations website.