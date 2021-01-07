Glia Raises $78 Million in Series C Funding Led by Insight Partners as Demand for Digital Customer Service Accelerates

NEW YORK and TARTU & TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glia, a leading provider of Digital Customer Service , today announced that it has raised $78 million in Series C funding, bringing Glia's total fundraising to $107 million. This round was led by existing investor Insight Partners and Glia was advised in the transaction by Cooley LLP.

Glia (https://www.glia.com)Glia grew by more than 150% in 2020 as the pandemic forced businesses to reimagine how they guide and connect with customers in a digital world. The investment will allow Glia to meet the mounting demand for Digital Customer Service, scaling the category that it helped define. Glia plans to expand every department across its organization, with a focus on product development. In addition, the company is exploring strategic acquisitions.

"We are proud to expand our investment in Glia as the company continues to lead the evolution of Digital Customer Service for enterprises globally," said Lonne Jaffe, managing director at Insight Partners. "Glia's platform including CoBrowsing , video chat, and in-app messaging, provides the modern technology necessary for businesses to meet customers in their digital journeys and communicate through the customer's channel of choice. With this capital, the company will continue to scale and keep up with skyrocketing demand."

Don Brown, a pioneer in the customer service space, also invested in Glia's Series C. Brown was the founder and CEO of Interactive Intelligence, which was acquired by Genesys in 2016 for $1.4 billion. Brown commented, "Many companies are still focused on moving antiquated, on-premises telephony systems to cloud contact centers that essentially offer the same functionality. Instead, businesses can leapfrog this process and move directly to a digital-first cloud approach by partnering with Glia. If I were to build Interactive Intelligence for today's contact center, I would take Glia's approach."

"Just as Zoom has transformed the way consumers communicate with colleagues, family, and friends, Digital Customer Service is changing the way businesses support and engage with customers. This is an area that has gone mainstream, as evidenced by Facebook's recent billion-dollar acquisition of Kustomer," said Dan Michaeli, co-founder and CEO at Glia. "This capital will allow us to maintain our current momentum, helping businesses across the globe adopt the digital-first approach to customer service necessary to compete and build customer loyalty. Digital Customer Service is the future, and the future is here."

About Glia

Glia is reinventing how businesses support their customers in a digital world. Glia's solution enriches web and mobile experiences with digital communication choices, on-screen collaboration and AI-enabled assistance. Glia has partnered with more than 150 financial institutions, insurance companies and fintech providers across the globe to improve top and bottom-line results through Digital Customer Service. The company has won numerous awards for its innovation - most recently recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor for 2020. Visit glia.com to learn more.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight Partners has invested in more than 400 companies worldwide and has raised through a series of funds more than $30 billion in capital commitments. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a belief that ScaleUp companies and growth create opportunity for all. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners



Media Contact: Maggie Wise

678.781.7229

maggie@williammills.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/945861/Glia_Logo.jpg