 

PharmaEssentia Initiates Pivotal Trial of Ropeginterferon alfa-2b to Treat Essential Thrombocythemia

PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx: 6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced the initiation of SURPASS ET, a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial of its investigational ropeginterferon alfa-2b (P1101), a novel mono-pegylated proline interferon under evaluation for the treatment of the essential thrombocythemia (ET), one form of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs).

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are caused by specific genetic mutations that lead to overproduction of blood components, including white or red blood cells. ET is one of the group of MPNs, caused by an overproduction of platelets. The disease, which is estimated to affect up to 57 per 100,000 people in the U.S., initially presents with symptoms such as fatigue, anemia and splenomegaly. Over time, ET is known to evolve into myelofibrotic phases with increasingly debilitating symptoms and greater mortality.1

“Through our advanced technology, we are working to introduce a new perspective for treating hematologic malignancies such as ET, which need new therapies with the potential to modify and better control the disease,” said Dr. Albert Qin, Chief Medical Officer of PharmaEssentia. “Our goal with this important study is to determine if ropeginterferon alfa-2b may represent a potential solution that can help physicians significantly improve the therapy outcomes for patients in need.”

The multi-site, open-label, randomized, active-controlled study will compare the efficacy, safety, and tolerability and pharmacokinetics of P1101 as second line therapy for ET as compared with anagrelide, a commonly used oral platelet-reduction therapy. The study aims to enroll approximately 160 patients, who will be randomized to receive either P1101 subcutaneously every two weeks or anagrelide at a standard dose. Eligible patients will include high-risk ET patients, those who are resistant to or intolerant of hydroxyurea and who have not received prior therapy with interferon.

The primary endpoint for the study is patient response, as defined by blood count remission, improvement or non-progression in disease related signs, improvement or non-progression in large symptoms and absence of thrombotic events. Topline data are expected by late 2021. More details on the study design and sites are available at www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04285086) or at www.SURPASSET.com.

