CarLotz Nominates Four New Members to Its Board of Directors

CarLotz, Inc., (“CarLotz” or the “Company”), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, which recently announced it would become a public company via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (“Acamar Partners”) (Nasdaq: ACAM), announced today that Linda Abraham, Sarah Kauss, Kimberly Sheehy and James Skinner have been nominated to its Board of Directors, effective at the closing of the business combination transaction.

“Linda, Sarah, Kimberly and James are all pioneers in their industries and bring a wide diversity of thinking and experience to CarLotz. We look forward to their energy, passion and wisdom as we continue our rapid growth,” said Michael Bor, Chairperson, CEO and co-founder of CarLotz, “Like them, we are disruptors in an established category. We have an ambitious national expansion plan and their combined experience will be invaluable. On behalf of all of us here at CarLotz, I am pleased to extend a warm welcome to Linda, Sarah, Kimberly and James to our Board of Directors.”

Linda Abraham, currently Managing Director of Crimson Capital, invests in and advises early stage technology companies, and brings extensive strategy and growth experience to the CarLotz board. Prior to Crimson, Linda co-founded comScore, a global leader in digital measurement and analytics, where she served in a variety of leadership roles helping to grow the company to 32 offices in 23 countries before it went public in 2007. She also co-founded Paragren Technologies, which was later acquired by Oracle. Linda serves on the board of multiple companies spanning public, private, and non-profit sectors. Among these companies are Site Centers, Tiger 21, Upskill, Zum, and Humanest. Additionally, she serves on the board of the School of Data Science at the University of Virginia, and is a 2020-2021 Fellow in the Stanford Distinguished Careers Institute. She will now be bringing this vast experience in technology and business leadership to the CarLotz Board of Directors. On the CarLotz board, Linda will serve as the Chair of the Compensation Committee.