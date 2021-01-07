Smith Micro to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 12, 2021

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI), today announced that the company will participate in the Needham & Company 23rd Annual Growth Conference, which will be held virtually January 11-15, 2021.

William W. Smith, Jr., President and CEO of Smith Micro, Timothy Huffmyer, CFO of Smith Micro, and Charles Messman, VP of Investor Relations with the company will present virtually from 2:45 to 3:25 pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 12. Smith Micro will offer a live audio webcast of its presentation at https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/smsi/2268072, as well as an archived replay, which will be made available on the Investor Relations page of Smith Micro’s website. The accompanying presentation materials will be available on the company’s Investor Relations page in advance of the Conference.