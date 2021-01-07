PROS Holdings, Inc. Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release, Conference Call, and Webcast
PROS (NYSE: PRO), a provider of AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 4, 2021.
PROS Holdings, Inc. will host a conference call on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 4:45 p.m. EST to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook. To access this call, dial 1-877-407-9039 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8470.
The live and archived webcasts of this call can be accessed under the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.pros.com. A telephone replay will be available until Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) or 1-412-317-6671 using the pass code 13714219.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) provides AI-powered solutions that optimize selling in the digital economy. PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision, and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005096/en/Pros Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare