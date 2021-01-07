Utz Brands Appoints Kevin Powers as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today that Kevin Powers has been appointed Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, effective January 4, 2021. Mr. Powers joins Utz with nearly 15 years of experience in investor relations, with a strong background in consumer packaged goods and retail. Mr. Powers will report to Cary Devore, EVP & Chief Financial Officer.

“As a newly public company, we continue to build our connectivity with the investment community and are very pleased to have an investor relations professional of Kevin’s caliber join the Utz team,” said Dylan Lissette, Utz’s Chief Executive Officer. “He brings a deep and broad pool of knowledge of investor relations, corporate finance and M&A to Utz, having led programs at several prominent companies, including within the consumer space. Kevin will play an integral role building our relationships and articulating our continued commitment to generating sustainable growth that enhances long-term shareholder value.”