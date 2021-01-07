Abiomed Continues to Strengthen its Intellectual Property, Now Holds More Than 1,000 Patents

Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) announces it has surpassed more than 1,000 patents worldwide, with more than 850 additional patents pending. Abiomed’s robust intellectual property portfolio protects its current and future pump and catheter designs, along with other product components such as motors, cannulas, sensors, software, and access devices. The portfolio also protects manufacturing processes and future artificial intelligence algorithms.

Abiomed is recognized as a leader in technology and innovation, with robust clinical data supporting the regulatory approvals and physician adoption of its technologies. The company employs several hundred engineers and scientists at its state-of-the-art research and development facilities in Danvers, Massachusetts, Aachen, Germany, and Berlin, Germany. Over the past 20 years, Abiomed has grown its product pipeline by investing more than $600 million in research and development.