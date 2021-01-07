 

Cognex Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 11, 2021, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13713966.

Internet users can listen to a real-time audio broadcast of the conference call or an archived recording on the Cognex Investor Relations website: https://www.cognex.com/Investor.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets a wide range of image-based products, all of which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

Cognex is the world's leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 2.3 million image-based products, representing over $7 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company's founding in 1981. Headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, USA, Cognex has offices and distributors located throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For details visit Cognex online at www.cognex.com.

