Cognex Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-K for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, February 11, 2021, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 14, 2021. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13713966.