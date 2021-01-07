 

Seagen to Host Conference Call and Webcast Discussion of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021 after the close of U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, Company management will host a conference call and webcast discussion of the results and provide a general corporate update. Access to the event can be obtained as follows:

Thursday, February 11, 2021

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

  • Telephone 844-763-8274 (domestic) or +1 412-717-9224 (international); conference ID 10150708
  • Webcast with slides available at www.seagen.com in the Investors section. A webcast replay will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Seagen

Seagen is a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Seagen is headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, and has locations in California, Canada, Switzerland and the European Union. For more information on the company’s marketed products and robust pipeline, visit www.seagen.com and follow @SeagenGlobal on Twitter.

