 

Ocular Therapeutix Promotes Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, to President, Ophthalmology and Appoints Rabia Gurses Ozden, MD as Senior Vice President, Clinical Development

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced the promotion of Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, to the newly created position of President, Ophthalmology. Dr. Goldstein will continue to report to Antony Mattessich, Ocular’s President and Chief Executive Officer. With this promotion, Dr. Goldstein will be responsible for clinical operations and in that capacity will maintain his role as Chief Medical Officer. He will also be responsible for commercial operations in alignment with the overall Company strategy. The Company also announced the appointment of Rabia Gurses Ozden, MD, as Senior Vice President (SVP), Clinical Development. As SVP, Clinical Development, Dr. Ozden is responsible for leading the clinical development of Ocular Therapeutix’s current and growing pipeline of indications focusing on the front and back of the eye. The strategic appointments are expected to play a key role in supporting Ocular’s future growth and reflect Ocular’s commitment to developing innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye.

“2020 has been a year of exciting growth for Ocular Therapeutix with the commercial success of DEXTENZA and with the development of our leading ophthalmology pipeline,” said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. "Recognizing the great opportunity to build upon our progress, I am thrilled to be expanding the organization with the promotion of Mike and with the addition of Rabia to our clinical team. Mike has played a key role in our recent successes, and I believe his strong leadership will continue to drive further success and future growth.”

“I am really excited about the work Ocular Therapeutix is doing in ophthalmology and our potential. We aim to keep developing exciting products to fulfill unmet needs in ophthalmology to benefit patients and to continue developing a best-in-class commercial team to deliver those products to market,” said Michael Goldstein, Chief Medical Officer and President, Ophthalmology. “I would also like to welcome Rabia to the Ocular team. We are fortunate to attract a talent like Rabia who brings to Ocular a proven track record and broad therapeutic expertise in ophthalmology with subspecialty training in glaucoma.”

28.12.20
Ocular TherapeutixTM Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
22.12.20
Ocular Therapeutix Announces Submission to the FDA of a Supplemental New Drug Application for DEXTENZA (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) for the Treatment of Ocular Itching Associated with Allergic Conjunctivitis
16.12.20
Ocular TherapeutixTM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
14.12.20
Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

22.12.20
