Shift4 Payments and Sightline Payments Announce Strategic Partnership to Power Online Gaming and Betting for Casinos and Sports Venues

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leading provider of integrated payment processing technology, and Sightline Payments , the leader in cashless gaming and betting solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to power online gaming and sports betting for casinos and sports venues. This formal partnership between two leading fintech companies will deliver a seamless payment experience for patrons of hospitality, online/mobile gaming, on-premise gaming, and sports betting venues.

Sightline’s online/mobile gaming and betting solutions complement Shift4’s end-to-end payments offering to deliver an all-inclusive payment ecosystem for casinos, sports venues, and other hospitality businesses. This unmatched offering provides a comprehensive guest experience across in-venue and online payments.

“The regulated gaming market, including sports betting and fantasy leagues, is enormous and continuing to gain in popularity. We are excited to partner with Sightline to take on this massive payments opportunity,” said Jared Isaacman, Shift4 Payments CEO.

“As the world at large continues to shift away from cash and towards robust, forward-thinking digital payments solutions and loyalty programs, it is a pleasure to partner with a powerhouse like Shift4,” said Sightline Payments CEO Joe Pappano. “We are already experiencing strong interest from opportunities we are cooperatively pursuing and look forward to continuing to expand our pipeline and delivering on the potential of this partnership.”

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, ecommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.