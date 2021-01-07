 

Renesas Unveils Industry’s First 60W Wireless Power Receiver IC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021   

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today introduced the world’s first 60W wireless power receiver, the P9418, to deliver faster wireless charging experiences for smartphones, laptops and notebook devices in the industry’s highest power density solution. Featuring Renesas’ exclusive WattShare technology, the highly integrated P9418 wireless power receiver delivers up to 60W of power in a single chip. This enables quick and convenient charging on the go beyond smartphones, including device charging for a variety of portable computing devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005285/en/

World's first 60W wireless power solution transforms charging experience (Graphic: Business Wire)

“The P9418 is the latest first-to-market example of our fast wireless charging technology, and we are proud to continue leading the way to convenient and cost-effective wireless charging for a range of mobile devices with our robust, safe and field programmable wireless power solutions,” said Dr. Amit Bavisi, Vice President of Wireless Power Group, Mobility Infrastructure and IoT Power Business Division at Renesas. “With our broad portfolio of scalable wireless power solutions, we are excited to be part of transforming the charging experience for a wide variety of battery-powered applications.”

Based on Renesas’ proprietary WattShare technology, the P9418 is a highly-integrated single-chip wireless power transmitter/receiver IC (TRx) that can be configured to transmit or receive an AC power signal through magnetic induction. The P9418 builds on the proven P9415 wireless power receiver and provides an easy upgrade path for existing customers. The new P9418 also delivers advanced telemetry and proprietary charging protocols required for high-power applications.

Key Features of P9418 60W Wireless Power Receiver

  • Single-chip WPC medium power wireless solution
  • Delivers up to 60W as a receiver in highest power density solution
  • WattShare (TRx ) mode with up to 10W Tx capability
  • Embedded 32-bit Arm Cortex-M0 processor
  • Best-in-class IOUT current sensing accuracy for enhanced foreign object detection capabilities
  • MTP non-volatile memory for easy firmware and device function updates
  • Bi-directional communications to support proprietary authentication with encryption
  • Supports I2C 400kHz standard interface and GPIOs
  • WPC 1.2.4 compliant and various proprietary charging modes

Customers can also combine the P9418 wireless charging receiver with Renesas’ power management portfolio, including its USB Type-C power delivery and battery charging solutions, to accelerate the development of their applications.

Renesas is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the Power Receivers (PRx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the Power Transmitters (PTx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. Visit renesas.com/wirelesspower to learn more about Renesas’ wireless power solutions.

Availability

The P9418 60W wireless power receiver is available now. For more information, please visit renesas.com/P9418.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analogy, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, infrastructure, and IoT applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

(Remarks) USB Type-C is a trademark of USB Implementers Forum. Arm is a registered trademark of Arm Limited in the EU and other countries. WattShare is a trademark of Renesas Electronics Corporation. All names of products or services mentioned in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.



Disclaimer

