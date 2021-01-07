Medallia LivingLens Video Feedback Now HIPAA Compliant to Improve Telehealth Experience

“With the rapid rise of telehealth and virtual care, the patient experience has dramatically changed. At a time when people are not able to engage face-to-face, these industries are looking for new ways to understand patient sentiment in order to connect and improve virtual care. Our HIPAA-compliant video feedback solution helps organizations gain deeper insights, remove barriers to optimal care and ultimately improve the overall telehealth experience,” said Sarika Khanna, executive vice president and chief product officer for Medallia.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA), the global leader in experience management and engagement, today announced that Medallia LivingLens , a powerful video feedback and engagement solution that gathers in-the-moment customer and employee sentiment via video, has achieved HIPAA compliance, enabling healthcare providers and pharma companies to expand how they engage with their patients and consumers.

Healthcare leaders including Just Worldwide are using Medallia LivingLens to ask for and listen to patient, caregiver and employee input when it matters the most and act upon critical needs faster.

“We use LivingLens for our patient video diaries and are able to obtain emotional insights such as how they’re feeling and what they wish their caregiver knew. We use it to get the emotional impact of a patient,” said Sally Udayakumar, research manager at Just Worldwide.

Medallia LivingLens’ HIPAA compliance enables healthcare organizations to:

Capture 6X more information with video feedback compared to traditional open-ended text-based methods, including nonverbal communication, such as body language and sentiment

Collect video moments in patient experience and caretaker feedback programs

Rapidly transcribe and centralize video recordings in a single asset management platform

Analyze the emotions and sentiment of conversations and take action to optimize patient and employee experiences

Have the peace of mind that all private, sensitive patient information will be protected

Medallia healthcare solutions arm the industry with real-time, action-based patient insights and feedback across the entire journey, including digital, telehealth, in-facility, and contact center interactions, to deliver better quality of care and patient outcomes.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210107005290/en/