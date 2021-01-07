Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021

Preliminary Unaudited Full Year 2020 RHA Collection Revenue of Between $12.5 Million and $13.0 Million. The company expects its first full quarter of unaudited RHA Collection revenue to be between $9.5 million and $10.0 million for the fourth quarter 2020, bringing full year RHA Collection revenue to be between $12.5 million and $13.0 million. The company launched the RHA Collection in September 2020.

“Given the challenging environment resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, I’m incredibly proud of how the Revance organization responded and came together to deliver on a transformational year for the company. In the fourth quarter, our first full quarter of commercialization, we generated strong interest in our RHA Collection of dermal fillers, validated our targeted launch strategy, and ended the year with an annualized run rate of over $200 million in credit card transaction processing volume on the HintMD platform. On the clinical development side, we also reported positive efficacy, duration and safety results across several different programs for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection,” said Mark Foley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Revance. “Our strong cash position, innovative aesthetics product portfolio, and the unique performance profile of our propriety neuromodulator product continue to provide us with a solid foundation to deliver meaningful progress on both our aesthetics and therapeutic franchises as we move forward. In 2021, we hope to receive our first FDA approval for our next-generation neuromodulator, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection, for the treatment of glabellar lines, further refine our therapeutics strategy and continue to execute on our focused and disciplined launch in aesthetics. I want to thank the entire Revance team for their steadfast commitment to the achievement of our goals while prioritizing the health and safety of our entire organization. Even though the ongoing pandemic continues to introduce a level of uncertainty, our momentum is strong, and I look forward to another pivotal year for the company.”