CURE Pharmaceutical to Present at H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

During the presentation, Davidson will discuss how CURE’s recent acquisition of Sera Labs greatly expands the Company’s positioning as a global health and wellness leader through added distribution channels and revenue streams. Furthermore, he will give additional insight into the importance of CURE’s recently approved Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its product CUREfilm Blue intended to treat ertictile dysfunction (ED) which utilizes the Company’s proprietary CUREfilm drug delivery technology. Finally, he will discuss the Company’s fiscal strategy for the upcoming year and new opportunities these milestones have created for the Company.

CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp (“CURE” or the “Company”) (OTC: CURR), a technology-focused, vertically integrated drug delivery and product development company in the pharmaceutical and health & wellness space, announced today that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Davidson will be presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference being held January 11-14. The presentation can be viewed beginning at 6:00 a.m. EST on January 11, 2021, and can be accessed here through registration and will be available online until January 14.

"The last six months have been pivotal for CURE. To name just a few achievements, we repositioned our fiscal strategy and greatly expanded our operations with the acquisition of Sera Labs, welcomed Nicole Kidman as Sera Labs’ strategic business partner and global brand ambassador and just received approval on our IND application for CUREfilm Blue," Davidson said. “As we head into 2021, I look forward to sharing additional insight into these milestones with conference attendees and share how I believe CURE is well positioned to capitalize on our mission of delivering the promise of healthier lives to patients and consumers all over the world.”

About CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp.

CURE Pharmaceutical is the pioneering developer of CUREform, a patented drug delivery platform that offers a number of unique immediate- and controlled-release drug delivery vehicles designed to improve drug efficacy, safety, and patient experience for a wide range of active ingredients.

As a vertically integrated company, CURE’s 25,000 square foot, FDA-registered, NSF and cGMP-certified manufacturing facility enables it to partner with pharmaceutical and wellness companies worldwide for private and white-labeled production. CURE has partnerships in the U.S., China, Mexico, Canada, Israel, and other markets in Europe.

Forward Looking Statement

Statements CURE makes in this press release may include statements which are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), which are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” and variations of such words or similar expressions. CURE intends these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act and is making this statement for purposes of complying with those safe harbor provisions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the ability to successfully market the partnered products, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of related research and development efforts, partnered product characteristics and indications, marketing approvals and launches of other products, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the acceptance and demand of new pharmaceutical products, the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect CURE’s judgment as of the date of this press release. CURE disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of our securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

