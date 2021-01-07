Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI) , a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, announces that James Kisner, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming virtual event:

Needham Growth Conference 2021

Dates: January 13-14, 2021

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology, is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide.

