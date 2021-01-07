 

Supermicro Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, announces that James Kisner, Vice President, Investor Relations, will participate in meetings with institutional investors at the following upcoming virtual event:

Event:

Needham Growth Conference 2021

Dates:

January 13-14, 2021

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology, is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SMCI-F

