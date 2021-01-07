 

Corinne Le Goff, Pharm.D. Will Join Moderna as Chief Commercial Officer on January 19

Moderna, Inc., (Nasdaq: MRNA) a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that Corinne Le Goff, Pharm.D., MBA, will join Moderna as Chief Commercial Officer effective Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She will serve on Moderna’s Executive Committee and report to Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel.

“I am thrilled to welcome Corinne to Moderna as our Chief Commercial Officer and to the Executive Committee. Corinne is joining us at an important time as we launch our COVID-19 vaccine, prepare to start the Phase 3 study of our CMV vaccine and pivot to a commercial stage company,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “Corinne’s impressive track record of execution and leading high-performing teams at global biopharma companies including Amgen and Roche, as well as her passion for creating value through scientific innovation, will position Moderna well as we continue building a best-in-class commercial team.”

Dr. Le Goff comes to Moderna from Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), where she served as SVP and President of the U.S. Business Organization. In this role, she was credited with the valuation and the successful commercial integration of Otezla1, and for driving the growth strategy with increased contributions from Repatha2 and Aimovig3. During her nearly 6-year tenure at Amgen, she also served as SVP of the Europe Region and oversaw 48 markets. Dr. Le Goff was actively engaged with the policy community and advocates for innovative, high-quality and affordable healthcare. She represented Amgen as a member of the Healthcare Leadership Council.

Prior to joining Amgen, Dr. Le Goff held a number of senior international roles at Roche (SWX: RO) including President of Roche France, a major affiliate of the Roche Group, and Global Product Strategy Head of Neuroscience & Rare Diseases. Earlier in her career, Dr. Le Goff spent 11 years in various leadership roles at Sanofi (Nasdaq: SNY) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in the United States.

“I am delighted to join Moderna at this crucial time of the launch of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine, as the company pivots to becoming a global commercial organization,” said Dr. Le Goff. “The Moderna technology is game-changing and will undoubtedly disrupt the traditional biotechnology world and in time lead to life-altering therapies.”

Dr. Le Goff is a Director of CFAO, a trading company that operates in 36 markets in Africa. Dr. Le Goff received a Doctorate in Pharmacy from Rene Descartes University in Paris and a Master of Business Administration from La Sorbonne University and INSEAD.

About Moderna

Moderna is advancing messenger RNA (mRNA) science to create a new class of transformative medicines for patients. mRNA medicines are designed to direct the body’s cells to produce intracellular, membrane or secreted proteins that can have a therapeutic or preventive benefit and have the potential to address a broad spectrum of diseases. The company’s platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, providing Moderna the capability to pursue in parallel a robust pipeline of new development candidates. Moderna is developing therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, independently and with strategic collaborators.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Moderna currently has strategic alliances for development programs with AstraZeneca PLC and Merck & Co., Inc., as well as the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, and BARDA. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past six years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

1 Otezla is a registered trademark of Amgen

2 Repatha is a registered trademark of Amgen

3 Aimovig is a registered trademark of Amgen

