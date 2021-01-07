 

Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

07.01.2021   

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its 2020 Q4 and full year results on Thursday, February 18, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.

The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 and full year 2020 on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

  • Release of Q4 preliminary production, sales and cost information
    January 14, 07:00 EST / 12:00 UTC

Q4 RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

  • Q4 Results release
    February 18, 06:00 EST / 11:00 UTC
  • Conference call linked to webinar
    February 18, 11:00 EST / 16:00 UTC
    US/Canada (toll-free), 1 800 319 4610
    UK (toll-free), 0808 101 2791
    International (toll), +1 416 915 3239

The webinar will remain on the website for later viewing and the conference call will be available for replay by telephone at 1 855 669 9658 (US and Canada toll-free) and +1 604 674 8052 (international toll), access code 5785.

The Q4 2020 presentation materials will be available on Barrick’s website at www.barrick.com.

Enquiries:

Claudia Pitre
Analyst, Investor Relations and Corporate Access
+1 416 307 5105
Email: cpitre@barrick.com

Kathy du Plessis
Investor and Media Relations
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com


Disclaimer

