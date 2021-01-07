Notice of Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick will release its 2020 Q4 and full year results on Thursday, February 18, 2021. President and CEO Mark Bristow will host a virtual presentation on the results that day at 11:00 EST, with an interactive webinar linked to a conference call. Participants will be able to ask questions.



The company will release its preliminary production, sales and cost information for Q4 and full year 2020 on Thursday, January 14, 2021.