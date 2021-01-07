The City of Santa Clara Deploys Beam Global EV ARC Solar EV Charging Systems for City Fleet and Public Use

“Increasingly, municipalities and others are realizing the cost savings of deploying Beam’s off-grid sustainable EV charging systems. With no construction, no electrical work and no permitting, EV charging can be deployed in minutes instead of months, saving significant cost and time,” said Beam Global CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “The City of Santa Clara is a leader in providing clean and free charging, with energy generated 100% from the sun, so their fleets and their citizens can drive on sunshine.”

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , (Nasdaq: BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Santa Clara in partnership with Silicon Valley Power deployed EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems to serve city fleet vehicles and the public. The solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products include an emergency power panel for first responders and are off-grid, requiring no construction, no disruption to city operations, no added utility bill and providing a secure source of EV charging in the event of utility grid interruptions. Beam’s 100% renewably powered chargers demonstrate the City’s commitment to sustainability and building clean EV charging infrastructure.

On January 5th 2021, the Los Angeles Times reported that California Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to spend $1.5 billion in boosting the purchase of zero emission vehicles and building new charging stations across California, seeking to pair an economic incentive with progress on California’s ambitious greenhouse gas reduction goals. In September 2020, Governor Newsom pledged to fast-track California’s environmental goals in response to the climate crisis. He issued an executive order that would require all new cars and passenger trucks sold in the state to be zero emission by 2035.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC and Solar Tree lines with BeamTrak patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.

The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit https://BeamForAll.com/ , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

