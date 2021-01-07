 

Nuvei to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MONTREAL, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences in January 2021.

  • Goldman Sachs 2021 Virtual Technology & Internet Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.
  • 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

About Nuvei
We are Nuvei, the payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform offers direct connections to all major payment card schemes in over 200 markets worldwide, supports 450 local and alternative payment methods and nearly 150 currencies. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace. For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations
NuveiIR@icrinc.com

Public Relations
Nuvei-PR@icrinc.com

 




