Clubhouse Media Group Announces the Upcoming Launch of “Clubhouse Vegas” in Las Vegas, Nevada

Management notes that Las Vegas represents a market well-situated geographically for an expansion of the Clubhouse ecosystem. It features an attachment to the 21-plus age bracket, higher household income levels, and an international appeal, all of which complement the predominantly teen and young adult focus of the Company’s current influencer ecosystem.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Tongji Healthcare Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TONJ) (Name Change to “Clubhouse Media Group, Inc.” currently pending) (“Tongji,” “Clubhouse Media Group,” “Clubhouse,” or the “Company”), is excited to announce the upcoming launch of “Clubhouse Vegas” in Las Vegas, NV, planned for this quarter, which will be the Company’s fifth content creation mansion.

Amir Ben-Yohanan, CEO of Clubhouse Media Group, remarked, “We believe this is an ideal location to expand our total reach in demographic, economic, and geographic terms. Our ability to reach new end markets directly expands our capacity to drive shareholder value and harness the enormous growth opportunity that forms the foundation of our value proposition.”

About Clubhouse Media Group





Clubhouse Media Group represents the future of influencer media and marketing, with a global network of professionally run content houses, each of which has its own brand, influencer cohort and production capabilities. The Clubhouse offers management, production and deal-making services to its handpicked influencers, a management division for individual influencer clients, and an investment arm for joint ventures and acquisitions for companies in the social media influencer space. The Clubhouse management team consists of successful entrepreneurs with financial, legal, marketing and digital content creation expertise. Ahead of the establishment and upcoming launch of “Clubhouse Vegas,” the Company has already established a network four (4) current social media content creation houses (“Clubhouse BH,” “Dance Dome LA,” “Clubhouse Europe” and “Not a Content House”). The Clubhouse has been featured in The New York Times, The Atlantic, Business Insider, Cosmo, Seventeen, and Forbes.

