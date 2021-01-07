 

Silicon Motion Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue and Earnings Conference Call Details

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) (“Silicon Motion” or the “Company”), a global leader in NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, announces that based on its preliminary fourth quarter financial results, revenue is expected to be approximately 3% above the high-end of the original guidance range of $130 million to $139 million which the company issued on November 3, 2020. Gross margin (non-GAAP) is expected to be near the mid-point of the company's original guidance range of 48.0% to 50.0%.

The Company will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on February 3, 2021 and will host a conference call on February 4 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants must pre-register using the link below in order to participate in the live call.  

(Speakers)
Wallace Kou, President & CEO
Riyadh Lai, CFO

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
Participants must register in advance to join the conference using the link provided below and should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time. Conference access information (including dial-in numbers, the passcode, and a unique access pin) will be provided in the email received upon registration.

Participant Online Registration:
http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4467365

REPLAY NUMBERS (for 7 days):

USA (Toll Free): 1 855 452 5696   
USA (Toll): 1 646 254 3697  
Participant Passcode:  4467365  

This call will be webcasted on the Company’s website at www.siliconmotion.com.

ABOUT SILICON MOTION:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers.  We have the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. We have shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world.  We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions.  Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.  For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.

