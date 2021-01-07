 

Vestjysk Bank A/S's extraordinary general meeting on 13 January 2021

7 January 2021


Vestjysk Bank A/S's extraordinary general meeting

On 10 December 2020, Vestjysk Bank A/S called an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 13 January 2021 at 10 a.m.

With effect from 6 January at 12.00 noon, the Danish government removed the exception to the COVID-19 ban on mass gatherings which stated that businesses were allowed to gather up to 500 seated persons at e.g. general meetings. Accordingly, the 5-person limit on public gatherings will apply to Vestjysk Bank A/S's extraordinary general meeting on 13 January 2021.

This means that, with the current COVID-19 restrictions and initiatives, it will unfortunately not be possible to allow physical access to the extraordinary general meeting of Vestjysk Bank A/S on 13 January 2021.

Instead you are invited to live-stream the general meeting on www.vestjyskbank.dk by clicking "Live-stream of extraordinary general meeting", which will also allow you to ask questions and cast your vote. However, we still encourage you to ask questions in writing no later than on 10 January 2021. Written questions may be sent by email to investorrelations@vestjyskbank.dk.

Please see the notice calling the extraordinary general meeting with respect to registration for the meeting, the right to ask questions, procedure for casting of votes by proxy and by post which remain unchanged. We also refer to the guidelines concerning electronic extraordinary general meetings which were made available to the shareholders on Vestjysk Bank A/S's website together with the notice, and which have also been enclosed in this company announcement. Shareholders, who have already filed its registration to meet at the general meeting, will not have to register again.


7 January 2021


Vestjysk Bank A/S

Board of directors

Vestjysk Bank A/S
Torvet 4-5
DK-7620 Lemvig
Telephone +45 96 63 20 00

CVR no. 34 63 13 28
www.vestjyskbank.dk


Attachment


