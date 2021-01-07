Sunny Madra, Vice President, Ford X at Ford Motor Company will join Cerence in Motion as a special guest for a fireside chat. The launch event will be hosted by Cerence CEO Sanjay Dhawan and will include presentations from Prateek Kathpal, CTO; Stefan Ortmanns, EVP & GM, Core Products; Charles Kuai, SVP & GM, Mobility Solutions; and Udo Haiber, SVP of R&D.

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that it will host a special live, virtual product launch event, Cerence In Motion , to introduce its next-generation conversational AI platform, new cloud products, and broad connected mobility strategy. The event will take place on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM ET.

The program will focus on new products and strategies that advance connected mobility, including:

New innovations, built on the latest AI-powered embedded and cloud offerings, for the fastest, most intelligent automotive assistant platform on the market;

New products that extend drivers’ digital lives to mobility, making consumers’ daily journeys more enjoyable and productive than ever; and,

New applications for Cerence conversational AI in new mobility industries.



“In our first year as Cerence, we significantly accelerated our pace of innovation, introducing a steady cadence of new products that deliver a safer, more enjoyable journey for everyone,” said Richard Mack, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Cerence. “Cerence In Motion on January 19 marks the beginning of the next phase in our journey. We’re excited and proud to share our strategic path and launch a number of new products for AI-powered, voice-first experiences across the mobility ecosystem.”

To learn more and register for Cerence In Motion, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-motion. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the automotive world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers, it is helping transform how a car feels, responds and learns. Its track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 350 million cars on the road today. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving or e-vehicles, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com