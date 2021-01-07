Skyharbour Expands Maverick East Zone with Additional High Grade Uranium Discovered in the Basement Rocks and Announces Upcoming Winter 2021 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the remaining results from its 2020 fall diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine’s Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco’s Key Lake/McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. In addition to the previously announced hole ML20-09 which returned 0.72% U 3 O 8 over 17.5 metres from 271.5 metres to 289.0 metres, drillhole ML20-12 returned another broad zone of sandstone and basement-hosted uranium mineralization from 268.1 metres to 286.0 metres downhole. This intercept returned 0.28% U 3 O 8 over 17.9 metres and contained a basal high grade basement intercept of 1.09% U 3 O 8 over 2.5 metres. Up to 2.3% Cu was intersected in clay-altered lithologies nearly 100 metres below the unconformity in this hole as well.



Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:

http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLakeRegionalTenure.jpg