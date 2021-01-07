 

Skyharbour Expands Maverick East Zone with Additional High Grade Uranium Discovered in the Basement Rocks and Announces Upcoming Winter 2021 Drill Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) (OTCQB: SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the remaining results from its 2020 fall diamond drilling program at its 100% owned, 35,705 hectare Moore Uranium Project, located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison Mine’s Wheeler River project and proximal to regional infrastructure for Cameco’s Key Lake/McArthur River operations in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. In addition to the previously announced hole ML20-09 which returned 0.72% U3O8 over 17.5 metres from 271.5 metres to 289.0 metres, drillhole ML20-12 returned another broad zone of sandstone and basement-hosted uranium mineralization from 268.1 metres to 286.0 metres downhole. This intercept returned 0.28% U3O8 over 17.9 metres and contained a basal high grade basement intercept of 1.09% U3O8 over 2.5 metres. Up to 2.3% Cu was intersected in clay-altered lithologies nearly 100 metres below the unconformity in this hole as well.

Moore Uranium Project Claims Map:
http://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/MooreLakeRegionalTenure.jpg

Highlights:

  • Hole ML20-12 was drilled within the central portion of the Maverick East Zone. This hole intersected predominantly basement-hosted mineralization and returned 0.28% U3O8 over 17.9 metres from 268.1 metres to 286.0 metres including 1.09% U3O8 over 2.5 metres from 281.5 metres to 284.0 metres.
  • Copper values of up to 2.3% were obtained from graphitic, clay-rich fractures within a broader zone of uranium-enriched and clay-altered granitic pegmatite and granite nearly 100 metres below the unconformity and the main mineralized zone.
  • The mineralized intercept in hole ML20-12 is a discrete zone of mineralization hosted primarily in sheared, clay-altered to -replaced graphitic pelitic assemblages within the basement. This intercept confirms continuity within the central portion of the eastern extension of the Maverick East Zone. The eastern 50 metres of the Maverick East Zone has only marginally been drill tested to date and is open along strike and at depth in the basement rocks.
  • Previously announced hole ML20-09 intersected predominantly basement-hosted mineralization and returned 0.72% U3O8 over 17.5 metres from 271.5 metres to 289.0 metres including 1.00% U3O8 over 10.0 metres from 279.0 metres to 289.0 metres.
  • Both holes ML20-09 and ML20-12 represent two of the longest continuous drill intercepts of uranium mineralization discovered to date at the project.
  • Hole ML20-13 extended the eastern extent of the Maverick East Zone by a minimum of 30 metres. This hole intersected predominantly basement-hosted mineralization and returned 0.24% U3O8 over 11.3 metres from 273.7 metres to 285.0 metres including 0.44% U3O8 over 3.5 metres from 281.5 metres to 285.0 metres.
  • A greater understanding of the northeast extension of the Maverick Structural Corridor was also obtained by the drilling of a hole in the transitional area between the Viper and Esker targets. This drilling confirmed the geological model for this area and returned highly anomalous boron values (up to 1320 ppm B) in the basement rocks, along with significantly anomalous vanadium and nickel in the graphitic pelitic gneisses.
  • Substantial portions of the 4.5-kilometre-long Maverick corridor remain to be systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike as well as at depth in the basement rocks.
  • Planning is underway for a fully funded winter drill program to commence in the coming months; details are forthcoming.
