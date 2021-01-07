 

WeedMD Consolidates Medical Distribution Activities and Closes Facility to Maximize Production Efficiencies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:05  |  47   |   |   

Company exits Bowmanville facility in 2021 as it implements strategic initiatives and centralizes all cultivation, production and distribution at its London-Area flagship facilities

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, announced today it has reallocated all medical packaging, labelling and distribution activities from its Bowmanville, Ontario site to its Aylmer, Ontario facility which also houses the Company’s extraction hub. These strategic steps are part of WeedMD's ongoing plan to maximize the utilization of its facilities, improve operational efficiencies and further align its cost structure while focusing on growth, following the successful integration of WeedMD and Starseed Holdings Inc. (“Starseed”).

These structural changes, completed in January 2021, now centralize production activities at WeedMD’s flagship London-area sites, which also includes the Company’s cultivation centre of excellence in Strathroy, Ontario. With the exiting of its Bowmanville facility, which served as WeedMD’s medical distribution hub, the Company has offered relocation and severance packages, where applicable, to about 20 employees.

“Following an internal assessment of our entire organization, we took the decisive action to close our Bowmanville operations in order to optimize our production, reduce costs and accelerate our profitability goals,” said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, WeedMD. “We are now centralizing and fully utilizing our cannabis production sites and our talent to their fullest potential. While our Aylmer site will focus on product distribution, processing and extraction activities; our Strathroy facility will continue to be the centre of excellence for quality cultivation, biomass production and dried flower processing. For 2021, we are establishing enterprise-wide targets as part of our focus on maximizing margins and increasing revenues. We thank all our dedicated employees for their commitment to their craft as we continue to produce and supply cannabis Canada with our premier Color, Saturday and Starseed Medicinal products.”

