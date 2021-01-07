 

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Engages Lytham Partners to Lead U.S. Investor Relations Outreach Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing digital health company that develops innovative Virtual Care software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the Community Healthcare market has retained Lytham Partners, LLC ("Lytham Partners") to lead a U.S. investor relations program.

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the industry’s leading investor relations firms in the U.S., having created one of the largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications.

“We made significant progress in 2020 in the United States by increasing our penetration beyond our historical markets of Florida and South Texas,” said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. “We are now working with clients across the U.S. and have a clear path to cashflow positive in Q1 2021. Given our recent progress and anticipated growth in 2021, we believe that this is an opportune time to increase awareness of our company within the U.S. investment community. We look forward to working with the team at Lytham Partners, which has a strong understanding of the healthcare technology space and a proven track record of helping public companies communicate their story to the largest and most relevant cross section of institutional investors."

Ben Shamsian, Vice President of Lytham Partners, said, "Given Reliq’s fast growing and diversified customer base across the United States, we believe the U.S. investment community will be interested to learn more about their unique value proposition and opportunities ahead to create value for shareholders. We look forward to introducing the Company to our platform of investors while keeping shareholders apprised of the developments taking place at the Company."

In connection with the engagement, Lytham Partners will be compensated USD $6,000 per month.

The Company also announces the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.415 per share for a five year term. The stock options were granted to the CFO of the Company pursuant to Reliq’s Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and vest over one year.

Seite 1 von 2
Reliq Health Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Engages Lytham Partners to Lead U.S. Investor Relations Outreach Program HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT or OTCQB:RQHTF or WKN:A2AJTB) (“Reliq” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing digital health company that develops innovative Virtual Care software as a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. lanciert sein neues Produkt für die jährliche Vorsorgeuntersuchung und unterzeichnet neuen Vertrag in den USA
22.12.20
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Launches New Annual Wellness Visit Product and Announces New US Contract
16.12.20
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces 15 New Clients with over 12,000 New Patients in Central and North Texas and Puerto Rico