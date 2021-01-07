 

Vislink Launches IP Link 3.0

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.01.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

New ATSC 3.0 Advanced Studio Transmitter Link System Enables Immersive Viewing Experiences with Higher Audio and Video Quality, Accessibility, Personalization and Interactivity

Provisions Broadcast Sector Path with Ability to Access New Business Models and Revenue Streams Amid Global Pandemic

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, announced today the launch of its IP Link 3.0, a new ATSC 3.0 advanced Studio-Transmitter Link system that can enable broadcasting service platforms to access new avenues for monetization.

“The ATSC 3.0 advanced visual standard allows audiences to enjoy a media-rich TV broadcast system with game-changing video and audio quality improvements, as well as a pathway for exciting features like interactivity and participation, which gives children the ability to enjoy interactive games and adventures along with their favorite shows,” said Sean Van, Product Manager, Live Production, Vislink. “Vislink is enabling broadcasters to transition to the new ATSC 3.0 standard with our new IP Link 3.0 RF transmission system. The IP Link 3.0 allows broadcasters to easily upgrade to ATSC 3.0 and carry the higher quality IP video data out from the studio to transmitter sites over RF links.”

Vislink’s IP data over RF system provides a low-cost infrastructure deployment that delivers data access to often remote or hard-to-access transmitter locations. The IP Link 3.0’s use of high order modulations and strong FEC, ensures stations can be confident of a robust RF link that requires minimal bandwidth allocations. With the Vislink IP Link 3.0 providing a low-cost infrastructure deployment, broadcast stations can focus on launching ATSC 3.0’s key features such as 4K UHD/HDR and immersive audio, as well as seeking new revenue streams through interactive services.”

Vislink’s IP Link 3.0 coupled with ATSC 3.0 offers a variety of innovative benefits and solutions to meet the unique needs of today’s users. For instance, a public safety feature allows for the delivery of public alerts and mission-critical video and images to local and regional first responders during emergencies. Additionally, a key benefit for remote education during the pandemic is the ability to deliver customized and targeted learning programs to rural and remote areas without access to the internet.

“It has been a transformative year for the broadcast community to say the least. Viewers are demanding more immersive and engaging broadcast experiences while the industry has accelerated innovation in seeking greater efficiencies in ways never seen before,” said Mickey Miller, CEO, Vislink. “Vislink designed the IP Link 3.0 to contribute to this transformation by enabling both the immersive and interactive experience for viewers, as well as the opportunities for more efficient business models and monetization methods for broadcasters.”

To learn more about Vislink’s products and solutions, please contact Sean Van, Product Manager, Vislink at Sean.van@vislink.com.

About Vislink, Inc.
Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink’s shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “VISL.” For more information, visit www.vislink.com.

Investor Relations:
Phil Carlson
KCSA Strategic Communications
Vislink@kcsa.com

Media Relations:
Anthony Feldman / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
Vislink@kcsa.com

###

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vislink Launches IP Link 3.0 New ATSC 3.0 Advanced Studio Transmitter Link System Enables Immersive Viewing Experiences with Higher Audio and Video Quality, Accessibility, Personalization and Interactivity Provisions Broadcast Sector Path with Ability to Access New …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
Blockchain Foundry Announces Private Placement Financing and Provides Corporate Update
Nevada Copper Announces Further Ramp-Up Progress & Closing of Credit Facility Increase
Digital Ally Announces CRO Hire to Oversee Sales and Marketing at Critical Growth Stage
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO PROCEED WITH PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON ...
DIGITAL ALLY ANNOUNCES PROPOSED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK
Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. Oil and Gas Lease Update
Pure Extracts Technologies Closes $3 Million Lead Order and Announces Upsizing of Private Placement ...
Puma Exploration Launches a District-Scale Airborne Geophysical Survey for Its Triple Fault Gold ...
Immutep Completes Recruitment of Head and Neck Cancer Patients of Phase II TACTI-002 Study
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe