Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Plans for 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (the “Company” or
“Algernon”) a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to provide an overview of the Company’s primary plans for the upcoming calendar year.
New Clinical Research Programs
The Company is planning to establish a minimum of one and possibly two new clinical research programs in calendar Q1, with plans to start a Phase 1 or a Phase 2 clinical trial(s) before the end of the year, for a new disease indication(s). Potential target compounds include the drugs that have been investigated by the Company in preclinical animal models or other compounds that the Company has been considering, that have established preclinical and possibly clinical efficacy for a new disease indication.
The focus will be on off patent compounds that are already approved in limited markets, but have not been approved in the U.S. or Europe and may include natural occurring compounds that have shown potential as new therapeutic treatments for serious global diseases.
The Company will continue to rely on a number of approaches to protect its intellectual property rights including filing method of use patents, new formulation and dosing patents, and also by utilizing propriety drug delivery technology.
The Company may also advance compounds for diseases that are rare in the population, referred to as orphan indications. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) provides 7 years and the European Union provides 10 years of market exclusivity to specific clinical indications with orphan designations.
Finally, the Company may also rely on the 5-year period of exclusivity granted to new drug applications for products containing chemical entities never previously approved by the U.S. FDA either alone or in combination.
NP-120 (Ifenprodil) Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) & Chronic Cough Clinical Research Program
The Company is currently working to increase the enrollment rate of its IPF and chronic cough study that was slowed due to COVID-19. The Company is working to expand access to the clinical trial to additional Australian and New Zealand patients beyond those who attend the specific clinics where the trial is being conducted.
