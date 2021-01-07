Indus Holdings, Inc. Announces an Update to Cultivation Expansion Plans

The Company is pivoting expansion efforts to a new cultivation campus that may have long-term sustainable advantages over its peers

SALINAS, Calif., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indus Holdings, Inc. ("Indus” or the “Company”) (CSE:INDS; OTCQX: INDXF), a leading, vertically-integrated, California-focused cannabis company, announces an update to the expansion plans previously announced November 17th of last year. The Company has signed a new letter of intent (“LOI”) and is electing to pursue an alternative path to its expansion, which includes the planned construction of a purpose-built, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation and processing facility that will combine modern technology with an industry-leading cost-structure to produce the highest quality cannabis.



While the Company had previously been in discussions regarding a handful of retrofit greenhouses, Indus now anticipates approximately a twelve-month construction cycle that will yield one of the largest cannabis campuses anywhere in the world. After careful consideration of its options, Indus has decided to pursue construction of a new, purpose-built facility that is nearby to its existing operations. The choice in selecting the new facility is driven by a combination of attractive factors that include: