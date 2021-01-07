Conformis, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on March 3, 2021

 

BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 after the market closes on March 3, 2021 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Mark Augusti, CEO, and Bob Howe, CFO, will host a webcast and conference call also on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and to provide a business update.

The webcast will be live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z2dhee2u.

To attend by telephone, please use the information below for dial-in access.  

  • When prompted on dial-in, please utilize conference ID: 5258317.
  • Participant conference numbers: (844) 286-1554 (U.S./Canada) and (270) 823-1179 (International).
  • Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the call to ensure timely participation.

Please visit the Investor Relations website at ir.conformis.com on March 3, 2021 to view the earnings release prior to the webcast and conference call.

The online archive of the webcast will be available on the company’s website at ir.conformis.com for 30 days.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient's unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

For more information, visit www.conformis.com. To receive future releases in e-mail alerts, sign up at http://ir.conformis.com/.

Contact

Investor Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@conformis.com
(781) 374-5598


